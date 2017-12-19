ExxonMobil Grants Boost North Lamar Math And Science Programs

Three campuses at North Lamar Independent School District once again have been awarded an ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Grant to enrich math and/or science instruction in the classroom. The grants of $500 each were awarded to North Lamar High School, Stone Middle School, and Aaron Parker Elementary and made possible by funding from the ExxonMobil Corporation through our local Kwik Chek Convenience Store.

The grants are part of a program that supports schools in communities that are served by ExxonMobil sites. ExxonMobil has a long history of providing support to schools. Kwik Chek is happy to have the opportunity to invest in the future of their community to neighborhood schools.