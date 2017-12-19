ExxonMobil Grants Boost North Lamar Math And Science Programs

News Paris News
Eric Kaufman

 

Stone Middle School principal Kelli Stewart accepts a check from Kwik Chek Food Stores, Inc. Director of Operations Rodney Brent. The $500 grant will be used for math and science at the middle school.

Three campuses at North Lamar Independent School District once again have been awarded an ExxonMobil Educational Alliance Grant to enrich math and/or science instruction in the classroom. The grants of $500 each were awarded to North Lamar High School, Stone Middle School, and Aaron Parker Elementary and made possible by funding from the ExxonMobil Corporation through our local Kwik Chek Convenience Store.

Kwik Chek Food Stores, Inc. Director of Operations Rodney Brent presents a $500 check to Aaron Parker Elementary principal Kristin Hughes. The money will be used for the elementary math and science programs.

The grants are part of a program that supports schools in communities that are served by ExxonMobil sites.  ExxonMobil has a long history of providing support to schools. Kwik Chek is happy to have the opportunity to invest in the future of their community to neighborhood schools.

NLHS principal Clay Scarborough accepts a $500 check from Kwik Chek Food Stores, Inc. Director of Operations Rodney Brent. The grant will be used to enhance math and science studies for North Lamar students.

