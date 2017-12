Fact or Fiction: Don’t touch baby birds.

Fiction

According to myth, if you touch a baby bird the mother will reject it and let it die. But no matter how skittish birds appear they would never abandon their young after they have hatched. The myth comes from the belief that birds can smell humans but birds have limited to no olfactory senses and cannot smell human scents.

If you see a baby bird and can easily reach the nest you can safely return it to its nest.