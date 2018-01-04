Fact Or Fiction: Letter Frequency

Fact or Fiction: The letter E is the most common in the English Language.

The answer is Fact! E is the most commonly used letter in the English Language and dominates across the digital, written, and spoken verses. Below are lists of Letter Frequency in different situations.

Letter Frequency in the English Language

e t a o i n s r h l d c u m f p g w y b v k x j q z

Letter Frequency in the Oxford Dictionary

e a r i o t n s l c u d p m h g b f y w k v x z j q

Letter Frequency in Press Reporting

e t a o n i s r h l d c m u f p g w y b v k j x q z

Letter Frequency in Religious Writings

e t i a o n s r h l d c u m f p y w g b v k x j q z

Letter Frequency in Scientific Writings

e t a i o n s r h l c d u m f p g y b w v k x q j z

Letter Frequency in General Fiction

e t a o h n i s r d l u w m c g f y p v k b j x z q

Letter Frequency in Word Averages

e t a o i n s r h l d c u m f p g w y b v k x j q z

Letter Frequency in Morse Code

e t a i n o s h r d l c u m f w y g p b v k q j x z

Letter Frequency in Wikipedia

e t a o i n s h r d l c u m w f g y p b v k j x q z

Non-Plural Word Letter Frequency

(18584 Common Base Words)

e a i r t o n s l c u p m d h g b y f v w k x z q j

Plural Word Letter Frequency

(45406 Common Words)

e i s a r n t o l c d u g p m h b y f v k w z x j q

Letter Frequency of the Most Common 1st Letter in Words

t o a w b c d s f m r h i y e g l n p u j k

Letter Frequency of the Most Common 2nd Letter in Words

h o e i a u n r t

Letter Frequency of the Most Common 3rd Letter in Words

e s a r n i

Letter Frequency of the Most Common Last Letter in Words

e s t d n r y f l o g h a k m p u w

Letter Frequency of the Most Common Letter to Follow the “e”

r s n d

Words begin with letter frequency:

t a i s o w h b c m f p d r l e g n y u k v j q x z

More than half of all words end with: e t d s

e s t d n r y o f g a l h m u k i w p c x b z v j q

Computer QWERTY Keyboard Key Frequency:



Space e t Shift a o i n s r h Del l d c u Enter

m f p g w y b , . v k ( ) _ ; ” = ‘ – Tab x / 0 $ *

1 j : { } > q [ ] 2 z ! < ? 3 + 5 \ 4 # @ | 6 & 9 8 7 % ^ ~ `

Digraph Frequency

th he an in er on re ed nd ha at en es of nt ea ti to io le is ou ar as de rt ve

Trigraph Frequency

the and tha ent ion tio for nde has nce tis oft men

Double Letter Frequency

ss ee tt ff ll mm oo