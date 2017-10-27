Fall Foliage At Daingerfield State Park

November is the Month for Spectacular Fall Foliage and Much More at Daingerfield State Park!

Daingerfield, TX— Daingerfield State Park is the perfect place to experience all fall has to offer! During November, leaves of sweetgums and maples reach their glorious peak. The park, known throughout Texas, is one of the must-see locations for fall colors. Texas Highways, and Texas Parks and Wildlife magazines on numerous occasions have featured the park for its awe-inspiring beauty.

During November, the park will host fifteen programs focused on learning about our natural world and family fun. Learn how to craft meals utilizing Dutch ovens like the pioneers. The park will conduct Ranger-led hikes around the lake which wind through the “Cathedral of the Trees” as the trees reach their peak color spender. Learn about mammals of Daingerfield State Park with our Skin, Skulls and Tracks program. Also during the month, you will have a chance to explore your inner-artist with “Art-in-the-Park” programs focusing on fall and Thanksgiving themes. To bring each fun-filled Saturday to a fitting conclusion, we will host two karaoke Dances with a DJ and two classic Dances with songs from our vintage jukebox. Our November dances have an added attraction of a roaring fire in the historic fireplace throughout the evenings. All Dances run from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Camp for the weekend in a tent or RV. Stay in one of our vintage cabins or the Bass Lodge. Rent the Dining Hall for a family or business gathering. Bring a picnic and enjoy the newly enhanced views from our day-use area. Fish off our pier or rent a boat and try your luck throughout the lake. Commonly caught are Crappie, bluegill, bass, catfish and chain pickerel. Hike our trails or just relax under a giant shade tree recharging your soul!

Park entrance fees are $4 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $2 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. The purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is good for over 12 months, provides unlimited park entrance for you and everyone in your vehicle. All programs are free with paid entrance fees. For more information on this or other events and programs at Daingerfield State Park, please visit our Facebook page or call (903) 645-2921.

November 2017 Schedule

Saturday, November 4

9;00 am – Little Pine D.O.G.S. – Dutch Oven Cooking – near Pavilion

10;00 am – Foliage Hike – Rustling Leaves Trailhead

2;00 pm – Skins, Skulls & Tracks – Boat House

8;00 pm – Saturday Night Dance – Pavilion

Saturday, November 11

9;00 am – Paws for a Cause – Pavilion

10;00 am – Art-in-the-Park – Boat House

2;00 pm – Building a Campfire -Amphitheater

8;00 pm – Saturday Night Dance – Pavilion

Saturday, November 18

10;00 am – Foliage Hike – Rustling Leaves Trailhead

1;00 pm – Art-in-the-Park – Boat House

2;00 pm – Storytime – Boat House

8;00 pm – Saturday Karaoke Dance – Pavilion

Saturday, November 25

10;00 am – Turkey Trot Hike – Mountain View Restroom Lot

2;00 pm – Art-in-the-Park – Boat House

8;00 pm – FINAL Dance of Season – Karaoke Dance – Pavilion