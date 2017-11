Just before 2:00 Tuesday morning, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. fatal pedestrian crash on FM-14 in Smith County. It was 2.5 miles north of Tyler. Reportedly a 1984 Chevrolet Caprice, driven by Danny Keith McMiller, 33, of Tyler, was traveling northbound on FM-14 when he struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway. The pedestrian was Michael Edward Jowers, 55, of Tyler. Judge Cowart pronounced Jowers dead at the scene. Lloyd James Funeral Home of Tyler has his body.