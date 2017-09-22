Fatal Crash At Jacksonville

Thursday morning after 7:30, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-79 in Cherokee County. It was one mile east of Jacksonville. Allegedly a 1996 Chrysler Concorde, driven by Shantell Lee Jernigan, 44, of Jacksonville, was traveling east on US-79 while a 2006 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle, driven by Dustin Michael Jones, 26, of Troup, was going west. Jernigan attempted to make a left turn onto CR-4208 in front of Jones. Jones struck the Chrysler, which threw him from the motorcycle. Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace pronounced Jones dead at the scene. Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville has his body.