Fatal Crash Near Longview Sunday

Around 3:20 Sunday afternoon, there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM-2208 in Harrison County near Longview. Troopers report that Jessica Marie Click, 19, of Hallsville, was driving the 2009 Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound. A 1996 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Christopher Brain Derr, 24, of Jefferson, was traveling southbound on the same roadway. Click moved into the southbound lane and struck the Dodge. Paramedics transported Click to Christus Good Shepard in Longview where Judge Carson pronounced her dead. Also transported to the hospital was an 11-month-old child, who Judge Jameson pronounced dead. Mr. Derr is in Longview’s hospital in serious condition. All wore seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.