Fatal East Texas Three Vehicle Crash

State Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash Wednesday on Loop-49 just north of Hwy-64 in Smith County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2013 Dodge Charger, driven by 56 year-old Annette Burkhart, was stopped southbound on the side of the roadway with a flat tire. A 2006 Chevrolet pick-up, driven by 62 year-old Gary McCrary was stopped behind the disabled Charger. McCrary was assisting Burkhart in changing the flat tire. A 2008 Toyota, driven by 35 year-old Jessica Vass of Lindale was traveling southbound approaching both stopped vehicles. Vass struck the back of the Chevrolet pick-up which then struck the Charger, causing the vehicles to strike both Burkhart and McCrary. The vehicle Vass was driving then rolled over, coming to rest in the middle of Loop-49.

McCrary was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Cowart, his body was taken to Memorial Funeral Home in Tyler.

Burkhart was transported to ETMC-Tyler where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Jason Murry.

Vass was transported to ETMC-Tyler were she was treated and released.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information at this time.