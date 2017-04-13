Shumate Banner
Fatal East Texas Three Vehicle Crash

52 mins ago News

 

 

fatal-crash

State Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash Wednesday on Loop-49 just north of Hwy-64 in Smith County.  Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a  2013 Dodge Charger, driven by 56 year-old Annette Burkhart, was stopped southbound on the side of the roadway with a flat tire.  A 2006 Chevrolet pick-up, driven by 62 year-old Gary McCrary was stopped behind the disabled Charger.  McCrary was assisting Burkhart in changing the flat tire.   A 2008 Toyota, driven by 35 year-old Jessica Vass of Lindale was traveling southbound approaching both stopped vehicles.  Vass struck the back of the Chevrolet pick-up which then struck the Charger, causing the vehicles to strike both Burkhart and McCrary.  The vehicle Vass was driving then rolled over, coming to rest in the middle of Loop-49.

 

McCrary was pronounced dead at the scene by JP Cowart, his body was taken to Memorial Funeral Home in Tyler.

 

Burkhart was transported to ETMC-Tyler where she was pronounced dead by Dr. Jason Murry.

 

Vass was transported to ETMC-Tyler were she was treated and released.

 

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

