Fatal Greenville Motorcycle Accident

Press Release Issued by Greenville PD May 16, 2017

On Saturday May 13, 2017, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the Greenville Police Department was notified of a major accident with injuries at the intersection of SH 34 and FM 1570 located in Greenville, Texas. The accident occurred between a motorcycle with an operator and a rider east bound on FM 1570 and a Chevrolet Impala southbound on SH 34. The Chevrolet struck the motorcycle. The initial investigation indicates the Chevrolet Impala ran the red traffic signal that controls that intersection.

The Greenville Fire Department, American Medical Response and two air ambulances responded. The Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and control of the scene.

The motorcycle operator and rider were both transported to Medical City Plano via air ambulance from the scene. Some minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the Chevrolet Impala. The motorcycle operator succumbed to his injuries while in surgery. The passenger/rider is in critical but stable condition with multiple serious injuries.

Names will be released when it is confirmed that family members are notified.

