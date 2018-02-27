Two Dead In Wood County Crash

From Department of Public Safety

Monday at approximately 12:08 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-37 in Wood County, .2 mile north of the city of Quitman. Preliminary crash investigation shows that the driver of a 1995 Buick Oldsmobile, identified as James Vollie Davis, 67, of Winnsboro, was traveling south on SH-37 while the driver of a 2007 Ford Taurus, identified as Katherine Kay Cameron, 72, of Quitman was traveling north on the same roadway. For an unknown reason, Davis crossed into the northbound lane where he struck Cameron. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by Wes Criddle, his body was taken to Lowes Funeral Home in Quitman. Cameron was transported to ETMC-Quitman were she was pronounced a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation.