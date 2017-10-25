Fats Domino Dies At Age 89

Fats Domino, the amiable rock ‘n’ roll pioneer whose steady, pounding piano and easy baritone helped change popular music while honoring the traditions of the Crescent City died Tuesday at the age of 89, the Jefferson Parish Coroner says.

The New Orleans musician’s daughter said he died peacefully while surrounded by family and friends, CBS affiliate WWL-TV reports.

In appearance, he was no Elvis Presley. He stood 5-feet-5 and weighed more than 200 pounds, with a wide, boyish smile and a haircut as flat as an album cover. But Domino sold more than 110 million records, with hits including “Blueberry Hill,” ”Ain’t It a Shame” and other standards of rock ‘n’ roll.