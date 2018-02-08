Federal Inmate Indicted for Escaping from Prison and Returning with Contraband

BEAUMONT, Texas – A 27-year-old federal prison inmate has been indicted for escaping from prison and returning with contraband announced U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson today.

Joshua Randall Hansen was charged in the two-count indictment with escape from a federal facility and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on Feb. 7, 2018.

According to the indictment, on Jan. 24, 2018, law enforcement officers arrested Hansen outside the perimeter of the prison camp at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont, Texas. Hansen is a federal inmate and was not authorized to be outside the facility. At the time of his arrest, it is alleged that Hansen was on his way back to the prison camp and was in possession of marijuana and alcohol that he intended to distribute within the compound.

If convicted, Hansen faces up to an additional five years in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Prisons. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall L. Fluke.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.