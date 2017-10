A former South Texas juvenile justice department employee has been arrested for felony theft after authorities say he admitted to stealing fajitas worth $1.2 million over nine years. Cameron County prosecutors say Gilberto Escaramilla originally was fired in August and arrested. The scheme was discovered when he missed work one day for a medical appointment and a delivery driver showed up with 800 pounds of fajitas, but officials said the juvenile department didn’t serve fajitas.