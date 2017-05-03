FEMA Applications

Application Deadline Extended for 100 Reservists Jobs

WHAT: FEMA has extended an application deadline one week for 100 Public Assistance Site Inspector Specialist positions.

WHEN: May 6, 2017

WHERE: Baton Rouge, La

WHY: The deadline will allow FEMA to qualify, hire and vet all applicants before onboard training set for June 25th.

NOTE: The preferred professional certifications for these PA jobs include construction managers, construction, and building Inspectors, sewage and waste water treatment experts, road and bridge workers and disaster recovery specialists. Some of the reservists will work at the Baton Rouge JFO; others will be available to deploy to disasters.

Applications must email to FEMA-DR4277-LA-LOCAL-HIRES@FEMA.DHS.GOV. For more information go to

www.laworks.net