A tip to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the seizure of more than 200 fighting roosters from property off Hwy 11 between Sulphur Springs and Como. A drone, utilized by the Sheriff’s Office, determined a cockfight was in progress and deputies responded to the scene. There were about 70 spectators at the fight, and about 30 fled the scene. No arrests were made, but the investigation is continuing.