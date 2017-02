Fire very heavily damaged the home of a Blossom Volunteer firefighter Wednesday night. The blaze at 145 Elizabeth Lane in Blossom was reported at about 5pm and is believed to have started in an electrical panel in the laundry room. THe fire at the home of Captain Guner Booth was contained to the laundry room, but the rest of the home suffered extensive smoke and water damage. If you would like to help the Booth family, call Fire Chief Jeff Stover, at 903-491-1394.