Pittsburg firefighters were called to the Pilgrim’s Pride plant on Mill Street at about 10am Tuesday morning to battle a fire that broke out in the top of a 70 foot tall grain silo. The silo was full, which presented problems for the firefighters. They used special nozzles and equipment as well as foam to extinguish the blaze. The fire was out by 1:30, but Pilgrim’s Pride safety crews continued to monitor the situation.