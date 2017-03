A Cass County travel trailer fire claimed the life of Charles Bridges, 65, last weekend at Bivins south of Atlanta. Cass County Sheriff’s Office thinks the fire started last Friday night and State Fire Marshal with local law enforcement believe that it is accidental. The fire was on CR 1780. Justice of the Peace Gina Bassham pronounced Bridges dead and had the body sent to Dallas for an autopsy. Officials do not expect foul play.