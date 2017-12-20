First Annual Rainbow Trout Fishing

Daingerfield State Park is hosting the 1st Annual Rainbow Trout Free Fishing Fun Weekends in January

Daingerfield, TX— Get outside and enjoy the 1st Annual Rainbow Trout Free Fishing Fun Weekends at Daingerfield State Park during January 2018! The park is getting 4000 Rainbow Trout stocked into Little Pine Lake. The park is receiving one of the largest allotments of Rainbow Trout in Texas and the most of any Texas State Park as a result of a cooperative effort between Morris County, City of Daingerfield, Texas Parks, and Wildlife Department – Inland Fisheries and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department – Daingerfield State Park. The Rainbow Trout Free Fishing Fun event will be Saturday and Sunday (Jan 13-14, 20-21). Loaner fishing gear will be available along with free bait during the fishing fun. Besides fishing for Rainbow Trout, park visitors will get to learn how to catch, clean and cook these cold water treasures. Other programs during our event will be Fishing 101, Knot Tying, Underwater Discovery and much more!

Make Daingerfield State Park your No. 1 fishing stop this winter angling for the Rainbows!

You do not need a Fishing License to fish at Daingerfield State Park! We waive all entrance fees for those participating in our Rainbow Trout event. All other fishing regulations will be in effect. The limit for Rainbow Trout is five fish per angler per day (no size limit). For more information on this or other events and programs at Daingerfield State Park, please visit our Facebook page, website or call (903) 645-2921.