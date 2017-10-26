First Show Of The Season

PHS Theater Department to present first show of season

PHS Theater Department members rehearse a scene from their upcoming show Hairspray. From the left, T.K. Marshall, as Little Inez, Javian Dabbs as Seaweed, Jared Posey, Garrett Wilson, and Chris Heiden lift up Pre-AP English I teacher Jill Stone, playing Velma, in the song “Miss. Baltimore Crabs.”

The show opens Thursday, Nov 30, at 7:30 p.m. in the Weger Auditorium at Paris Junior High School. Additional evening performances are Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. There will be a matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Student admission is $5, adult, $10. Adult tickets are $10, and PISD student prices are $2 on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 3.