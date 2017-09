Five Arrested In Sulphur Springs For Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

Five people were arrested by Sulphur Springs Police after they were caught stealing a whole shopping cart full of merchandise from Walmart. Latasha Childres, 37, 31-year-old Yatanya Calhoun, 18-year-old Madison Darst, 21-year-old Lafayette Crosby and 20-year-old Antonio Parker were charged with Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity, a State Jail Felony.-