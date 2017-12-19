Five Intersections Receiving Improved Lighting

Safety Lighting to be Installed at Area Highway Intersections

Five intersections to receive improved lighting systems

ATLANTA – Five highway intersections in Northeast Texas will have new lighting systems added during the coming year, according to plans approved in December by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“Nighttime lighting systems at the interchanges that will have energy efficient LED lighting and high-mast lighting systems that will better illuminate the intersections,” said Rebecca Wells, district traffic engineer for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost-effective than our old lighting systems. The LED high-mast lighting also illuminates a larger area.”

Intersections scheduled lighting additions are:

In Bowie County: FM 989 at FM 3287 (high-mast lighting) and US 59 at FM 2516.

In Panola County: US 59 at FM 2792 and SH 149 at FM 959 South.

In Titus County: SH 11 at FM 2348.

South Texas Illumination of Winona, TX, was awarded the contract for these traffic control projects with a bid of $260,188.

Work on the projects should begin in March and take about five months to complete, Wells said.