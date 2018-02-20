Flash Flood Watch Until Thursday Morning

Flash Flood Watch In Effect from 6:00 pm Tuesday through Thursday Morning for portions of Southwest Arkansas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Northeast Texas.

In Southwest Arkansas, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Sevier.

In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain.

In northeast Texas, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood.

Radar 3:45 pm Tuesday (Feb 20)

Periods of excessive heavy rainfall associated with a very slow moving frontal boundary may result in areas of flash flooding as training of showers and thunderstorms will likely occur over the watch area with a total of 3-6 inches of rainfall expected. Some isolated higher amounts are possible.

Flash flooding of roads, low lying, and poor drainage areas will be possible. If you encounter flash flooding while driving your vehicle, remember to turn around, don`t drown.

Precautionary-Preparedness Actions

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a perilous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should the National Weather Service broadcast a Flash Flood Warning.