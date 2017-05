A Florida man, accused of stealing $1.35 million in cattle across a number of states has pleaded guilty in Rains County to three counts of Theft of Livestock. 41 year old Ronald Ryan Shepard Junior was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay $125,000 restitution to his Texas victim. He also agreed to pay $200,000 restitution to a victim in Florida in exchange for charges there being dropped.