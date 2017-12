Walgreen’s Flu Index

According to the Walgreens ‘flu index,’ the Tyler, Longview, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches areas rank tops the nation for flu activity. The index is compiled using retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across the country. The Index does not show the severity of flu activity, but rather the locations with the highest incidence of flu. Texas is the top state in the nation with flu activity.