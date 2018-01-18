Tri-City Charter
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Momentum New Year Sale
Hess-Header Banner
Carmart January Banner
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Roach Header

Flu’s Here!

12 hours ago

Schools Closing Due to Flu Outbreak

(Associated Press)

More than a half dozen school districts in Oklahoma and two in Texas have closed for at least a day because of a flu outbreak.

In Oklahoma, the Cleveland and Union City schools both closed for a day earlier this week, while the Morris, Quinton, Swink, Hugo and Valliant districts closed until next week.

The Bonham and Cumby Independent School Districts in Texas also closed until next week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports at least 22 flu-related deaths during the current season while Texas Department of State Health Services spokeswoman Lara Antone said that state has at least 1,155 deaths due to flu or pneumonia, which they count together.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports widespread flu in 49 states.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     