Flu’s Here!

Schools Closing Due to Flu Outbreak

(Associated Press)

More than a half dozen school districts in Oklahoma and two in Texas have closed for at least a day because of a flu outbreak.

In Oklahoma, the Cleveland and Union City schools both closed for a day earlier this week, while the Morris, Quinton, Swink, Hugo and Valliant districts closed until next week.

The Bonham and Cumby Independent School Districts in Texas also closed until next week.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports at least 22 flu-related deaths during the current season while Texas Department of State Health Services spokeswoman Lara Antone said that state has at least 1,155 deaths due to flu or pneumonia, which they count together.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports widespread flu in 49 states.