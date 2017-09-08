Football Friday Plus Cowboys Game One Sunday night

Week two of the Texas High School Football season gets underway tonight.

Paris – Several Red River Valley teams take to the road this weekend. The Paris Wildcats play the Pleasant Grove Hawks in Texarkana on 101.9 KBUS. The North Lamar Panthers visit neighboring Mt Pleasant at Sam Parker Field on MIX 107.7. Prairiland is at Queen City on KOYN 93.9. The Chisum Mustangs welcome in the Honey Grove Warriors at Mustang Stadium. The Cooper Bulldogs go to Emory to face Rains. The Detroit Eagles bring in Como-Pickton while Clarksville hosts Linden-Kildare. The Rivercrest Rebels have a bye this week.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers look to bounce back at Sam Parker Field as they welcome in the North Lamar Panthers on KLAKE 97.7. The Hughes Springs Mustangs will host Arp on STAR 96.9. Other action in the area includes the Daingerfield Tigers bringing in the Atlanta Rabbits. The Pittsburg Pirates head to Longview to face Pine Tree. The Mt Vernon Tigers will be in Bullard to play Brook Hill and the Paul Pewitt Brahmas travel to play the Jefferson Bulldogs. Kickoff is at 7:30 . The Rivercrest Rebels have a bye this week.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats unveil the new look Prim Stadium tonight as they welcome in the Avalon Black Knights from Gaithersburg, Maryland. The game will be carried live on STAR 95.9. The Campbell Indians open their season tonight at home against Greenville Christian. The Commerce Tigers will also be on their home field to host Leonard. The Lone Oak Buffalo welcome in Scurry-Rosser. The Mt Vernon Tigers are in Bullard to play Brook Hill. Cumby goes to Arlington to face Oakridge. Como-Pickton travels Detroit while the Winnsboro Raiders are at Quinlan Ford.

The Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2017 season on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants. Cowboys Running Back, Ezekiel Elliott will be suited up to play Sunday night, while Giants Wide Receiver, Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury. The Cowboys will be without linebacker, Anthony Hitchens, who’s recovering from a knee injury. Kick off to the Cowboys season opener on Sunday is set for 7:30 pm .

The NFL Season opener was last night as the Kansas City Chiefs stunned the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, 42-27. Quarterback Alex Smith finished with 368 yards and four touchdowns while Tom Brady went for 267 yards and didn’t reach the end zone.

