According to the Texarkana Gazette, a federal lawsuit has been filed in Texarkana Federal Court against the owner of multiple Dominoes Pizza stores. The action was filed on behalf of a former delivery driver in Mt Pleasant, who alleges that he was not paid minimum wage, despite spending more than 20% of his work time doing non-tip related duties. The suit was filed against the EPSI company, which owns 31 Dominoes stores throughout the area, including in Mt Pleasant and Sulphur Springs.