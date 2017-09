A former East Texas lawman and his wife have entered into a plea bargain with Smith County prosecutors on charges of sexual assault of a child. Johnny Floyd Crocker, 57, pleaded guilty to four indictments for aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. His 42-year-old wife, Angela, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact and was sentenced to 40 years.