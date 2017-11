Brittany Danae Johnson

Bi-State Justice Center

A former Licensed Vocational Nurse who was working at the Bi-State Justice Center in Texarkana, and allegedly refused treatment to a female inmate, has entered into a plea bargain. Brittany Danae Johnson, 27, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent homicide in connection with the death of 20-year-old Morgan Angerbauer. Johnson was sentenced to six months in jail, with 90 days suspended.