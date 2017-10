mugshots not available

The former owners of more than 100 dogs seized from an alleged puppy mill east of Greenville have been arrested and charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals. Bond was set for 61-year-old Jeffery Leon Barrett and 54-year-old Barbara Jean Barrett at $5,000. The dogs were awarded to the SPCA of Texas after the Barretts relinquished ownership of them.