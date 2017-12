A former Van Zandt County Deputy has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of deadly conduct in connection with a fatal crash. Emily Grubbs was reportedly responding at an extremely high rate of speed when she failed to exercise caution at a red light and collided with Lena Pettiet, who was killed. She was sentenced to one day in jail, must surrender her peace officer’s license, and was fined $1 million. She still works for the sheriff’s office as a dispatcher.