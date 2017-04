Four people have been arrested in connection with an Upshur County murder. 29 year old Kendrick Jackson was shot to death at his home northeast of Gilmer last Tuesday. Arrested in the case are 20 year old Devontay Hunter and19 year old Decorian Quantez Robbins, both of Lone Star and 20 year old Alize Sharda McFall and 19year old Keishawn Mumphrey, both of Kilgore. All four are charged with first degree murder.