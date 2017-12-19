Four Dead In Separate NE Texas Crashes

A two-vehicle crash on SH-154 at FM-515 near Yantis Monday claimed the life of 72-year-old Barbara Kay Fish of Yantis. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Regina Ann Mitchell, 55, of Gilmer, was injured in the crash.

A Mt Pleasant man was killed shortly before 1:00 am Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on FM 3417 in Titus County west of Mt Pleasant. State Troopers say the vehicle was driven by 27-year-old Omar Cisneros-Cisneros of Pittsburg. He swerved, lost control, entered a ditch, and overturned. The vehicle ended up on its top in Tankersley Creek. Cisneros-Cisneros was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was killed Tuesday in a collision on Hwy 243 in front of Canton High School. Pronounced dead at the scene was 56-year-old Linda Ann Abbott of Canton. The 89-year-old driver of the other car, who was from Hurst, was treated and released.

A pedestrian was killed at about 7:15 Monday morning on FM 2990 near Ladonia in Fannin County. Troopers say the driver of the vehicle involved entered a curve, lost control, and drove into a ditch striking a pedestrian who was walking in the ditch. Stephen Robert Close, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene.

