Four East Texans have been indicted by the Upshur County grand jury on murder charges. Devontay Hunter, 20, of Lone Star, Xavier Mumphrey, 29, of Kilgore, Alize Sharda McFall, 20, of Kilgore, and Decorian Quantez Robbins, 19, of Avinger are charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Kendrick Lemichael Jackson at his home in the Lafayette Community.