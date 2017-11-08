Free Enterance To Texas State Parks

Free Entrance to Texas State Parks Nov. 12 in Honor of Veteran’s Day

AUSTIN— In honor of both active and retired military, daily entrance fees at Texas State Parks will be waived for all visitors Sunday, Nov. 12.

“We give thanks to the service that veterans and active military personnel have dedicated to our country,” said Brent Leisure, director of state parks for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “We hope that Texans everywhere will make Texas State Parks part of their celebration this Veteran’s Day.”

Parks will be hosting guided hikes, bird walks, and other programs throughout the day. Camping and special activity fees will still apply.

For a full list of events, visit the Texas State Parks calendar page. A map of all Texas State Parks is available on the TPWD website.

In addition to showing support for Texas State Parks, hunting and fishing license buyers can also honor veterans by making a voluntary contribution to the Fund for Veterans. Contributions can be in increments of $1, $5, $10, or $20, and 100 percent of the donation goes to the Fund for Veterans. Please note, the gift must be in conjunction with the purchase of a license, stamp endorsement or drawing entry and cannot be as a standalone item in a transaction.

The Fund for Veterans Assistance, administered by the Texas Veterans Commission, helps support government agencies and veterans service organizations that provide direct services to Texas veterans and their families. Since 2009, the Fund for Veterans Assistance has awarded over $90 million to organizations across Texas to help over 250,000 Veterans and their families. Last year, license buyers contributed close to $200,000 to the Fund for Veterans.