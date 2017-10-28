Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Free Halloween Carnival at PJC on Tuesday

3 hours ago

 

Paris Junior College will be offering a free traditional Halloween Carnival on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Noyes Stadium from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
“This will be an old-fashioned carnival with games for children, candy, and tickets for prize drawings,” said PJC President Dr. Pamela Anglin. “We hope families will make time to bring their children by.”
The game stations will be manned by PJC athletic teams, student organizations, and departments of the College. They will also be handing out candy and tickets – more for children successfully completing the games. PJC is offering a small television and a mini-tablet in the prize drawing, which will be held at 7:00 p.m. (must be present to win).
For more information, contact the Office of Student Life at 903-782-0433.
