The Cypress Basin Master Gardeners in cooperation with the Texas A&M Forest Service is pleased to announce our 2018 Free Tree Give Away.

The event will be Saturday (Feb 3) at the Titus County AgriLife Extension office, located at 1708 Industrial Road, in Mt Pleasant. It begins at 9:00 am and ends at 12:00 noon. It is open to the public. Master Gardeners will be on hand for the tree give away and to answer your gardening questions.

The trees are bare root seedlings and will need to be planted immediately or “heeled in” for later. Many varieties are available including Sawtooth Oak, White Oak, Bald Cypress, Black Gum, Silky Dogwood, Sycamore and Yellow Poplar. Quantities are limited in some types.

The Cypress Basin Master Gardeners have members in four counties, Titus, Camp, Franklin, and Morris. We would like to extend the invitation to families from all of the counties we serve. These bare root trees will not be available at our plant sale on March 24th. It is our only tree give away this year. We need to find good homes for lots of trees.

The Master Gardeners are a 501c(3) non-profit organization. Additional information is available by going to the website www.cbmga.org, or you may contact the AgriLife Extension office at 903-572-5201, and they will get you to the right person.