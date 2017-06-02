Free VA Benefits Fair

VA North Texas Health Care System, together with Texas Veterans Land Board, and Texas Veterans Commission, is hosting a free come and go ‘Benefits Fair’ to ensure Veterans are aware of the benefits they are eligible for and have earned. It is Saturday (Jun 3) from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm at VA North Texas Health Care System Atrium, 4500 S. Lancaster Rd., in Dallas.

VA North Texas Health Care System Representatives will assist with eligibility/enrollment, health care services, and programs. Texas Veterans Commission Counselors will help with disability and pension claims, employment services and education benefits. Texas Veterans Land Board will help with Home loans, land loans, home improvement loans, State Veterans Homes and State Veterans Cemeteries.