Friday Night Baseball and Softball Plus Dyson Blows Another Save

Paris – The North Lamar Panther baseball and softball teams win key games over the weekend over Atlanta. First the Pantherettes beat the Lady Rabbits, 6-3 to stay unbeaten. North Lamar baseball edged out a win, 9-8. The Paris Lady Cats notch a district win over Pleasant Grove, 7-6. Wildcat baseball fell to the 4th ranked Hawks, 11-0.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Track and Field team will be sending athletes to the Area Meet. The Lady Tigers finished 2nd as a team with Jaletha Heath, Tootie Grant, Alexia Nance, Kemiyah Howard, Emily Brown, and Estella Dorantes all advancing. On the men’s side, Terrance Allen will go to Area, while along with District 16-5A shot put champion, Nate Doss. More results are still to come.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcat baseball team suffered their first district loss Friday afternoon, falling to Marshall 5-4. The Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0, but saw the Mavericks score five straight on their home field. Despite the loss, 13th ranked Sulphur Springs remains in 1st place in district 16-5A. The Cumby Trojans notch a big district win over Campbell, 11-1. Ethan Coble and Elmer Rodriguez combine to throw a one hitter for Cumby.

—

The Texas Rangers were swept over the weekend by Seattle, falling in the final game yesterday, 8-7. Despite the loss, Nomar Mazara stayed stayed hot belting his forth homer of the season [AUDIO]. Sam Dyson blew his third save and earned his third loss after giving up the tying and game winning runs in the 9th. The Rangers fall to 4-8 on the season and begin a three game set on the road against Oakland tonight. First pitch [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 9:05 .

—

NHL post season play continued over the weekend. Montreal beat the New York Rangers, 3-1 to take a 2-1 series lead. Edmonton nets a third period goal to beat San Jose, 1-0 and take a 2-1 edge in the first round. Pittsburgh defeats Columbus, 6-5 in overtime for a 3-0 lead. St. Louis also leads 3 games to none over Minnesota after winning 3-1 and

—

And in the NBA playoffs, Houston, Washington, Golden State, Chicago, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Antonio, and Utah all picked up game one wins. Game two’s begin tonight with the Cavs\Pacers and Grizzlies Spurs.