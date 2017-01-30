Friday Night HS Basketball Scores and Mavs Take Down Spurs

Paris – The Prairiland Patriots have announced their new Athletic Director and head football coach. Greg Mouser was defensive coordinator at Argyle for more than a decade before making the move to Lamar County. The Patriot boys and girls basketball teams were defeated by Mt. Vernon Friday night 48-36 and 55-33. In other area high school hoops Friday night the 16th ranked Paris Wildcats stay perfect, improving to 5-0, along with the Lady Cats beats Pittsburg 86-44 on the boys side and 67-41 for the girls. North Lamar sweeps Liberty Eylau in a pair of close games. The Panthers win 45-43. The Pantherette’s 48-38. Chisum wins both boys and girls games over Cooper, 45-41 and 61-48.

—

Mount Pleasant – In district play for area high school hoops teams, the Mt. Pleasant Tigers and Lady Tigers sweep Pine Tree. The boys win 60-45 for their 11th straight win and improve to 8-0 in district 16-5A. The Lady Tigers are 9-1 following their 51-37 win over the Lady Pirates. The 25th ranked Chapel Hill Red Devils pick up a solid win over Winnsboro 64-51 and move to 8-0 in district 13-3A. The 14th ranked Lady Devils win a nail biter over the Lady Raiders 51-50. The win moves the Chapel Hill girls into 2nd place at 8-2. And the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers sweep through Prairiland with the boys winning 48-36 and the 6th ranked Lady Tigers 55-33 over the Lady Patriots.

—

Sulphur Springs – In district play for area high school hoops teams, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats swept Marshall over the weekend to keep pace for each team to have a shot at a district title. The boys officially clinch a playoff spot with a 55-37 win. The girls stay unbeaten at 10-0, throttling the Lady Mavs 101-26. Sulphur Springs basketball will be up against Texas High tomorrow in Texarkana. With a win, the Lady Cats clinch at least a share of the 16-5A crown.

—

Last night the Dallas Mavericks win their most impressive game of the season, beating San Antonio 105-101. With no Spurs players sitting out for rest, Mavs guard Seth Curry dropped in a career high 24 points and added 10 rebounds. Dallas improves to 17-30 on the season and remain in last place in the Southwest Division.

—

Serena Williams and Roger Federer made history at the Australian Open this weekend. Williams defeated her sister, Venus, for her record setting 23rd Grand Slam Title. Federer extends his record, winning his 18th in a five set thriller over Rafael Nadal.

—

And in the Pro Bowl, the AFC beats the NFC 20-13. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander shared MVP honors. This coming Sunday the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots square off in Super Bowl 51.