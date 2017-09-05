Friday Night Lights Plus Cowboys Make Final Cuts

Week one of the Texas High School football season is in the books. The big winners over the weekend were:

—

Paris – Paris beating Terrell, 47-20. Rivercrest routs Chisum, 53-15. North Lamar defeats Leander-Glenn, 37-27 while Honey Grove shuts out Trenton, 37-0. Prairiland falls to DeKalb, 30-20. Cooper loses to Farmersville, 23-6. Detroit drops their game to Blue Ridge, 34-12 and Clarksville loses to Edgewood, 38-6.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Pittsburg Pirates edge out Crandall, 33-28. Paul Pewitt crushes Sabine, 49-12. Mt. Vernon takes down Caddo Mills, 27-14. Rivercrest routs Chisum, 53-15 and Gilmer hangs on against Liberty Eylau in a shootout, 58-57. Meanwhile the Mt. Pleasant Tigers fall at home to North Forney, 68-20.

—

Sulphur Springs – Sulphur Springs taking down Sherman, 42-21. The Mt. Vernon Tigers beat Caddo Mills, 27-14. The Greenville Lions defeat North Garland, 40-27. Lone Oak wins over Commerce, 49-27 and Como-Pickton edges out Grand Saline, 33-30 Cumby falls to Celeste, 35-22 while Winnsboro is shut out by West Rusk, 33-0. And Texas A&M-Commerce wins a defensive struggle over 6th ranked North Alabama, 8-7.

—

The Texas Rangers took two out of three games from the Angels, before opening up with a win over the Atlanta Braves, 8-2. Rougned Odor put the icing on the cake with a two run blast in the 5th. The Rangers are now one game over .500 and sit two games out of the Wildcard spot in the American League. Texas and Atlanta are back at it tonight [on KPLT 1490am]. First pitch is at 6:35 .

—

The Dallas Cowboys have their roster down to 53. The team cut Quarterback, Kellen Moore, leaving the Cowboys with Cooper Rush as the backup to Dak Prescott, though Dallas is expected to bring Moore back today after he clears waivers. Running back Zeke Elliott continues his legal battle against the NFL today in Sherman at 5pm .

—

And in college football top ranked Alabama wins over No. 3 Florida State, 24-7. 7th ranked Oklahoma crushed UTEP, 56-7. And the state of Texas struggled with upsets as the Longhorns fall to Maryland, 51-41. Baylor is upset by Liberty 48-45 and Texas A&M gives up a big lead, losing to UCLA, 45-44.