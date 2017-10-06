Friday Night Lights Plus Cowboys Prep for Packers

Mount Pleasant – The Morris County Rivalry returns as the Paul Pewitt Brahmas bring the Daingerfield Tigers to Omaha. The game will be carried live on STAR 96.9. Pewitt enters the game with a 3-2 record while Daingerfield is 1-3. The Mt Pleasant Tiger football team will be in Longview to meet the Pine Tree Pirates on KLAKE 97.7. The Winnsboro Raiders go to Farmersville and the undefeated Mt Vernon Tigers seek another district win when they host the Commerce Tigers. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 .

Paris – The weekend will be highlighted by a rivalry game between the Prairiland Patriots hosting the Chisum Mustangs. The game will be carried live on KOYN 93.9. Pre-game begins at 7:00 pm . In another Red River Valley clash, the unbeaten Rivercrest Rebels are 4-0 on the season as they welcome the Detroit Eagles to the Swamp. Detroit has won two of their last three, and the Clarksville Tigers bring in Lindsay. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 .

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats look to notch their first district win when they visit the Marshall Mavericks. The Wildcats fell to Pine Tree in their district opener while Marshall beat Texas High. Sulphur Springs and Marshall will be carried live on STAR 95.9. The Mt Vernon Tigers seek another district win when they host the Commerce Tigers. The Winnsboro Raiders go to Farmersville. The Campbell Indians host Trinity Christian and Cumby will visit James Bowie. Games tonight kick off at 7:30.

The Dallas Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers. Dallas expects to have a handful of players back from injury, including linebacker Anthony Hitchens, Tackle Chaz Green, along with defensive backs, Chidobe Awuzie and Nolan Carroll. The Cowboys also have defensive lineman David Irving back from suspension. Linebacker, Sean Lee, will be a game-time decision with a hamstring injury. Kick off on Sunday is at 7:25 .

And in the Major League Baseball postseason, the Houston Astros slug their way to a 1-0 series lead in the ALDS over the Boston Red Sox, 8-2. Jose Altuve, standing at 5’5, 170lbs, crushed three solo home runs to lead the Astro attack. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Indians shut out the Yankees, 4-0 to take a 1-0 series lead. Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer was dominant on the hill for the tribe giving up no runs on two hits and eight strikeouts. Both AL series resume today with game two while the NLDS begins with the Chicago Cubs at the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks visiting the L-A Dodgers.