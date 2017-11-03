Friday Night Lights Plus Life Without Zeke

The Texas High School Football playoff picture is starting to take shape while the volleyball playoffs continue on.

Paris – The Prairiland Lady Patriots up against Beckville tonight at Ore City High School. Match time is at 6:30 . The Rivercrest Lady Rebels and North Lamar Pantherettes end their seasons last night with the Lady Rebels falling in five sets to Timpson and the Pantherettes losing to Rusk.

Tonight on the gridiron, the Paris Wildcats can lock up a playoff spot on the road at Anna on 101.9 KBUS. The North Lamar Panthers are at R.L. Maddox Stadium on MIX 107.7 against Quinlan Ford. The Prairiland Patriots welcome in S&S Consolidated on KOYN 93.9. The Chisum Mustangs bring in Leonard. Rivercrest hosts James Bowie at The Swamp. Cooper is at home against Whitewright. Clarksville hosts Dallas Gateway. Detroit brings in Cumby and Honey Grove welcomes in Quinlan Boles. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 .

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers advance to the Regional Quarterfinals after a five set win over White Oak, winning the fifth set by a score of 15-8. Mt. Vernon volleyball will take on New Diana on Monday . The Rivercrest Lady Rebels, meanwhile, see their season come to an end after dropping their fifth set to Timpson. Tonight on the gridiron, the Mt. Vernon Tigers look to stay perfect when they welcome in Farmersville on KLAKE 97.7. The STAR 96.9 Game of the Week will feature the Daingerfield Tigers on the road against New Diana. Rivercrest welcomes in James Bowie. Pittsburg will go to Gladewater. Paul Pewitt visits Queen City. Hughes Springs travels to Redwater and the Gilmer Buckeyes host Atlanta. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 .

Sulphur Springs – The Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers advance to the Regional Quarterfinals after a five set win over White Oak, winning the fifth set by a score of 15-8. Mt. Vernon volleyball will take on New Diana on Monday . Miller Grove and Sulphur Bluff have a bye in the Area Round. Tonight on the gridiron, the Sulphur Springs Wildcats host a 16-5A Rivalry when they Greenville Lions come to Prim Stadium on STAR 95.9. The Cooper Bulldogs bring in Whitewright. Como-Pickton goes to Lone Oak. Mt. Vernon looks to stay perfect when they welcome in Farmersville. Commerce hosts Mineola. Emory Rains goes to Canton and the Campbell Indians host Exel Homeschool. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 .

Last night the Dallas Stars fall to the Winnipeg Jets, 5-2. Alexander Radulov netted his fifth goal of the season for the Stars, but it wouldn’t be enough as Dallas falls to 7-6-0 and remain with 14 points. The Stars are back on the ice tomorrow night when they host Buffalo at the American Airline Center. The Dallas Mavericks will occupy the A-A-C tonight at 7:30 against New Orleans.

The Dallas Cowboys enter life without running back Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys will go with a trio of backs to fill in during Zeke’s absence. Alfred Morris is slated at the starter on the depth chart, followed by Rod Smith and Darren McFadden. Kickoff on Sunday is at 3:25 .

And celebration turns to despair in Houston. Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson, suffered a torn ACL yesterday in practice ending his season. The rookie 1st round selection out of Clemson and rookie of the year candidate is scheduled for surgery this weekend.