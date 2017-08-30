Friday Night Lights Plus Rangers Maul Astros

The countdown is almost over. Thursday, August 31, and Friday, September 1, will represent week one of the Texas High School Football Season. Teams will open 2017 with the non-district competition. — Paris – On Friday night, the Paris Wildcats welcome in the Terrell Tigers to Wildcat Stadium on 101.9 KBUS, the Chisum Mustangs host the Rivercrest Rebels, the Prairiland Patriots are on KOYN 93.9, they’ll bring in DeKalb. The Cooper Bulldogs host Farmersville, Honey Grove welcomes in Trenton, Detroit goes to Como-Pickton and Clarksville will be at home Edgewood. On the road, North Lamar travels to Kennedale to face Leander Glenn on MIX 107.7. — Mount Pleasant – On Thursday night the Daingerfield Tigers visit neighboring Hughes Springs on STAR 96.9. Then on Friday, the Mt Pleasant Tigers host North Forney on K-LAKE 97.7 while the Pittsburg Pirates welcome in Crandall on STAR. he Paul Pewitt Brahmas host Sabine. The Mt Vernon Tigers are at home against Caddo Mills. The Rivercrest Rebels go to Chisum and the Gilmer Buckeyes go to Texarkana to play Liberty Eylau. — Sulphur Springs – The Commerce Tigers play host to the Lone Oak Buffalo. The Mt Vernon Tigers welcome in Caddo Mills. The Cumby Trojans will host Celeste. The Greenville Lions are at home against North Garland. Como Pickton hosts Grand Saline, while the Sulphur Springs Wildcats visit Sherman with the game carried live on STAR 95.9. The Campbell Indians have a bye in the opening week.

—

The Texas Rangers demolish the Houston Astros, 12-2 at Tropicana Field. Joey Gallo had another blast in his return to the lineup. Shin-Soo Choo collected four RBI while Adrian Beltre had three. The Rangers are three games back in the American League Wildcard race and 14 games back of the Astros. Texas and Houston play again tonight in St. Petersburg. The series, originally to be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston, was moved due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am] is set for 6:10 .

—

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Houston Texans tomorrow night at AT&T Stadium after the game originally to be played at NRG Stadium was moved, as well, due to flooding from Harvey. It’ll be the final pre-season game before the start of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 pm . All revenue brought in from the Cowboys/Texans preseason game and the Rangers/Astros series will go to relief efforts in the areas affected by the storms. Both Cowboys and Rangers have each made a $1 million donation as well.

—