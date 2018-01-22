From Mexia, TX To Foreman, AR

A thunderstorm cell left Mexia Sunday afternoon and traveled into Foreman, AR, around midnight last night. From Van Zandt County to Forman it carried a Tornado Warning with it. At 8:45 pm, Winnsboro received damage at the Lodge on West Broadway, and power lines were down. The mayor issued the State of Emergency for Winnsboro. Apartments’ on FM 832 West, behind the lodge, lost three units with roofs taken off. A house in front of the lodge down Winn Dr. also had damage. Four families were affected. There were no injuries. The storm involved vehicles at I-30 and Love’s in Mt Vernon with a power outage from Love’s and the south side of the Interstate.

Winnsboro W. Broadway Mt Vernon I-30 at FM 423

The National Weather Service asked for an immediate warning be broadcast for DeKalb for a tornado, according to Doppler radar in Shreveport. Structure damage occurred in DeKalb. There are no reports of injuries this morning. DeKalb ISD is starting two hours late this morning because of the tornado last night.

DeKalb

Property owners could have trees down, not reported, on the path the storm took. Although the National Weather Service issued several warnings in Lamar County, there were no reports of significant damage or injuries.