A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family of a Mt Pleasant High School teacher and assistant track coach who was killed in the tragic crash of a school bus, car and 18 wheeler near Talco. Angelica Beard leaves a husband, Terry and two sons, as well as many family members, friends, and students. The goal is to raise at least $10,000. Go to gofundme.dot.com / beard- family-fund to donate.