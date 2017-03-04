Future Educators Claim 2017 State Awards

Students from Paris High School’s chapter of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) brought home awards from the TAFE Teach Tomorrow Summit, held Feb. 16-19 at the University of Texas at Arlington.

Six Paris High School students placed in two events, bringing home two awards:

· Bailey Bristow, Malaree Wise, and Alyssa Penny—blue ribbon, Chapter Scrapbook

· Alexandra Hernandez, Itzuri Ramirez and Carol Sanchez—red ribbon, Educational Awareness: “Project Visualize.”

Additional qualifiers for state finals were Aislinn Taylor and Maria Gonzalez. Summit sponsors were Emily Steele and Kelley Ferguson. Emily Steele is the sponsor for the PHS chapter.

According to Emily Steele, “At the conference, I was very honored to be with such an excellent group of students! They each showcased their skills, talents, and hard work during the conference and demonstrated PHS’s and TAFE’s values. The trip was a positive learning experience for all, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share in their journeys as they pursue education.”

According to Dr. Angela Chadwick, Director of Career & Technology Education and Secondary Education, “TAFE is a student organization created to allow those interested to explore the teaching profession.”

She added, “Paris ISD added the Education and Training endorsement last year, and four PHS students brought home two 1st place awards. I’m very proud of our chapter sponsor, Emily Steele. Her enthusiasm is the spark that keeps the students involved.”