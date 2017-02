Bond was set at $10,000 for a Garland man arrested by Cumby police while driving a borrowed car on I-30. A search of the vehicle being driven by 27 year old Geremi Coroell Hoskins turned up a pistol. Hoskins, who was a convicted felon, said the gun must have belonged to the person who lent him the car, but was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has been released after posting his bond