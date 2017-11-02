Gatlin Brothers Concert Canceled 

Choctaw Casino Resort Grant had to cancel the Larry Gatlin, and the Gatlin Brothers Show scheduled for November 17. Larry Gatlin has undergone vocal cord surgery and is recovering well. We will be rebooking this show in 2018 as soon as Mr. Gatlin is back on tour.

There is a refund for all tickets. If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, you would need to contact them at 1-800-745-3000. If you bought tickets at the Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, you would only need to come in for your refund if you purchased with cash. You must bring the tickets and a valid ID to receive your cash refund. Your account will receive credit for all credit card purchases by November 07, 2017.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but we are looking forward to rebooking Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers as soon as we can.